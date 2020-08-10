Raymond James Increases Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $45.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of UPLD opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upland Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

