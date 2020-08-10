RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of -0.46.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,885 shares of company stock worth $68,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

