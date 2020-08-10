Robert W. Baird Increases ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $20.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.03.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

