Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.21, 9,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Rupert Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.