Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.73 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%.

NYSE SCU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

