Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.73 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%.

NYSE SCU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Earnings History for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit