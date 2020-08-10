Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $11.80 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

