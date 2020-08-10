Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Up 0.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.12, approximately 2,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 89,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

