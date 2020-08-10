Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $153.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.48.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. 13,009,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 2.72. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Square by 18.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Square by 25.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Square by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.