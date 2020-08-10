Stephens Increases Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $108.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $17,975,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.