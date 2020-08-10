Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Raised to $18.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of SYRS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.63% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $52,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

