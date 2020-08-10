TD Securities Increases B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $12.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.51.

B2Gold stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,134,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

