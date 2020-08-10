Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 4.4%

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 2,651 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Toga Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit