Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.43-2.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.2-223.2 billion.

NYSE TM opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.14. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

