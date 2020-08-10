Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
BBOX opened at GBX 162 ($1.99) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($1.99). The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.51%.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.
