Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $274.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,683 shares of company stock worth $116,347,181 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 510,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

