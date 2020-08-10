United Insurance Holdings Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

United Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. United Insurance has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of UIHC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

