VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEON. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VEON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VEON by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 235.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

