Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Up 2%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 35,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 72,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.