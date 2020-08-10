Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yelp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after buying an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.