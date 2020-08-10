Yeti (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

NYSE YETI opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yeti by 71.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

