Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aug 10th, 2020

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

