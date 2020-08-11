2,172 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,187. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

