4,964 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

XOM traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 992,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

