8,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,504.06. 55,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

