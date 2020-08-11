AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,411. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.