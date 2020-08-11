AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.69. 1,248,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,517. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

