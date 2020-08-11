AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 36.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 223.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,614 shares of company stock valued at $131,564,356. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.81. 2,733,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,178. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,076.39, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

