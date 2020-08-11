AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,787. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

