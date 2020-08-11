AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 290,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 217,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.