AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $264.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,121,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

