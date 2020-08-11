AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,968 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. 2,012,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

