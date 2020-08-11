Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 240,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,500.00. 902,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,486.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,377.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

