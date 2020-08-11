AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 992,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,068,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.