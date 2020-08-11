AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,068,986. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.