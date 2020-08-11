Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 449,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

