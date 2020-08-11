Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 784,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

