Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.93. 1,883,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.56. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

