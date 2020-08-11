Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. 1,363,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

