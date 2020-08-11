Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 1,380,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.