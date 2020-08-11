Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 1,380,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit