Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

HD traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.