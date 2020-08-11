Bp Plc Has $4.34 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. 46,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

