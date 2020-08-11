Bp Plc Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,504.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,486.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,377.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

