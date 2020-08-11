Bp Plc Reduces Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,325 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

