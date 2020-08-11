Bp Plc Sells 102,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. 418,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

