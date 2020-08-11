Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. 5,226,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.