Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.04. The company had a trading volume of 646,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.76 and its 200 day moving average is $250.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.