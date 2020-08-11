Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

