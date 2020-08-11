Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 1,898,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

