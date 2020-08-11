Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 909,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 10,796,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of -638.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

