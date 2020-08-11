Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 934 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 934 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,868. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

